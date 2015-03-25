Albany bee video featured on national TV

Video from an Albany beekeeper was featured on a national television show Tuesday.

Buzz Fuzz owner Dale Richter shot video of tens of thousands of bees reacting frantically and fleeing their home when he took their queen away.

The bees returned when he put the queen back. Richter's video went viral and was picked up by the video show Right This Minute. Richter said, "I was basically just playing with it, then put it on my facebook account, and it went crazy."

Richter is a part of the SOWEGA Beekeepers Club and encourages anyone interested in bees to join. Learn more here.

