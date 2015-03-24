Tift Co. earns PK win over Lee Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tift Co. earns PK win over Lee Co.

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - After finishing regulation and two overtimes scoreless, the Tift County Blue Devils earned a big road, region win in penalty kicks over Lee County.The Devils won the penalties session, 4-3.

Both teams had chances in the first half. 

A Tift County free kick from just outside the box was punched out by the Trojans keeper. 

Later in the half, a chip off a Trojan free kick found space in the Tift box, but was cleared away at the last second.

Earlier in the day, the Lady Trojans upset the Lady Devils, 2-1, in double overtime.

Lee scored the game-winning goal with 90 seconds to play in the extra period.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Colquitt Co. 9, Worth Co. 0 (Boys)

Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly