Tift Co. earns PK win over Lee Co.

After finishing regulation and two overtimes scoreless, the Tift County Blue Devils earned a big road, region win in penalty kicks over Lee County.The Devils won the penalties session, 4-3.



Both teams had chances in the first half.



A Tift County free kick from just outside the box was punched out by the Trojans keeper.



Later in the half, a chip off a Trojan free kick found space in the Tift box, but was cleared away at the last second.



Earlier in the day, the Lady Trojans upset the Lady Devils, 2-1, in double overtime.



Lee scored the game-winning goal with 90 seconds to play in the extra period.



OTHER AREA SCORES:



Colquitt Co. 9, Worth Co. 0 (Boys)



