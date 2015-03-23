Rams outduel Yellow Jackets in extras

It took 10 innings, two clutch pitching performances, and a freshman hero, but the Worth County Rams were able to outlast Thomas County Central for a 1-0 win Monday night in Sylvester.

Worth County's Jake Jones and Denzel Gowdy combined for a two-hit, ten-inning shutout in the win, and freshman Hunter Goodwin's two-out RBI single in the 10th sent the Rams home happy.

"I was just staying back on the ball, trying to hit it the other way," Goodwin says. "I know I took one ugly swing, but I just had to clear my mind, swing good and hit it back up the middle."

"It's a big moment for a freshman to be able to step up in a clutch situation," Worth County head coach Will Smith says. "That can set you off for the next three or four years."

TCC's Eli Taylor and Jonathan Robinson matched the Rams' hurlers pitch for pitch through 9.2 innings, allowing the lone run and three hits. Taylor struck out 12 in six innings, and Robinson got the Jackets out of a few jams in relief.

It's the first region loss for the Yellow Jackets, who drop to 7-1 in Region 1-AAAA.

For Worth Co., it's another wild, much-needed region victory.

"It puts us back in a chance to get that four seed. We're just trying to get in the playoffs," Smith says. "If we can just get in the playoffs, we feel like we'll have a chance to do something."

"We fight so hard," Goodwin says. "We might not come out on top every time, but we're going to keep fighting."

The Rams move to 4-3 in region play. They play at Monroe Wednesday night.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.