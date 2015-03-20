Police: Man arrested after brawl and shooting near school

Bainbridge Public Safety officers are investigating a shooting that happened during a brawl on Miluli Avenue near Bainbridge Middle School this afternoon.

Darrell Clemons, 43, is accused of firing into a crowd and shooting one person in the hand.

He's charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct.

A school resource officer investigated after hearing five gunshots and noticed a large fight in progress. Officers say about 50 people were involved in the fight or encouraging the altercation in the road near the Floyd tennis courts.

People ran when officers arrived.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim.

