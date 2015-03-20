Blue and Gold tie in ASU spring game - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Blue and Gold tie in ASU spring game

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After a spring full of experimentation and new concepts under interim head coach Dan Land, the Albany State Golden Rams got to see how it all worked in game action.

The Blue and Gold teams tied 27-27 in the annual spring game at the ASU Coliseum Thursday night.

Albany State opens the 2015 season September 5 when they host Valdosta State.

