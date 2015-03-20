WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (3/19/15): Tiftarea's Marlowe driven for success

Playing college baseball is hard enough.

Attending honors classes in college is also pretty tough.

Our WALB Student-Athlete of the Week plans to do both next season. He and his coach have no doubt he can handle it.

Tiftarea's Cade Marlowe will play ball at West Georgia, and attend the honors college.

It shouldn't be a problem for the senior, who has a 4.0 GPA while batting .538 with four homers this season,

Marlowe and head coach Brad Porter credit his drive for his success.

"My dad's always told me work hard and good things will happen to you," Marlowe says. "So I've tried to do that the best I can. It's led me to a good place."

"He's driven not only on the baseball field, but in the classroom," Porter says. "He's carried a 4.0 ever since he's attended school here. and he does everything extra."

Marlowe plans to enter the medical field after college.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.