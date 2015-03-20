Kirk honoring late son, helping other families

TIFTON, GA (WALB) -
Tift County head baseball coach Kyle Kirk lost his son, Zach, eight years ago.He was only six months old, and was born four months premature.
Kirk carries Zach's memory every day, and is in the process of getting a tattoo to remember him.
This Saturday, Kirk's foundation, Zach Nation, and First Baptist Church of Tifton are teaming up to put on the first ever Zach Nation 5K.
The money raised will go to help families cover the non-medical related expenses that can pile up on families with premature children.
"We raise so much money for the March of Dimes, and they're a great organization. But we want to be able to do something aside for the families," Kirk says. "Because all that money goes to research, we wanted to help with restaurant vouchers, hotels, with gas, just whatever they need in that time where they're in the hospital with their children. We just want to help them, and that's something we want to just keep going in memory of our son."
There will also be a one-mile fun run to benefit the mission fund of First Baptist Church.
The event will be a glow run beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the northeast school. Registration fee is $25, and runners can register the night of the race.
Runners can pre-register at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, or by going to www.fbctifton.org/run.