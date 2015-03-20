GHSA clears Westover in ineligible players investigation

The Georgia High School Association has cleared the Westover boys' basketball team of any wrongdoing after an investigation into whether the Patriots used ineligible players.

"We were not able to verify any of the allegations made against Westover, so the investigation is concluded at this time," GHSA executive director Gary Phillips says in a statement.

Westover was informed in January of the allegations, which included changing players' grades to keep the eligible and using players living outside WHS' zone.

