Eight murders in Georgia linked to Craigslist

Just days after a Telfair County grand jury indicted a man on charges he used Craigslist to lure a couple to their deaths a new report shows Georgia is one of the most dangerous places for Craigslist transactions.

The AIM Group a consulting company for classified advertising businesses has confirmed 83 killings connected to Craigslist transactions in the U.S. since 2007.



Eight of those happened in Georgia, second only to 10 in California.



That number includes Bud and June Runion from Cobb County.



They placed an ad looking to buy a 1966 Mustang.



According to investigators, Jay Towns told them he had one for sale, then robbed and killed them when they showed up in Telfair County on January 22.



Their bodies weren't found until four days later.



The AIM Group promotes Safe Trade using police stations at meeting places to ensure online transactions are safe.



After the Runion murders, Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough offered his office parking lot as a safe trade location.



