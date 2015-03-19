WALB's Most Wanted: School burglar

On tonight's most wanted Moultrie Police hope you can identify the man who burglarized a school.This guy was caught on surveillance video March 9th, prowling around the student center at Moultrie Tech.He climbed up on some vending machines and crawled through the ceiling where he got into an office and stole and I-pad and a set of keys.He was seen leaving wearing a mask and sunglasses but cameras got a good look at him without his disguise.MTC officials didn't recognize him but maybe you do.If you recognize call Moultrie Police at 229-890-5500.Tonight the Moultrie Tech burglar becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.





