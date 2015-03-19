Area track teams prepare for Benson-Smith Relays

For over two decades, the state's best track athletes have competed in Albany at the Benson-Smith Relays.

On Saturday, they will do it again at the 25th annual running.

This meet is considered by many coaches at the beginning of the season's homestretch.

With the state championship meets just six weeks away, coaches say Benson-Smith is the time for the athletes to show what they have to offer.

"For us, it's a big meet because we want to see where we are against some good quality teams, especially teams in our area. We look for them to PR at this meet," says Monroe head coach Billy Glanton. "They've been running well, but we don't want them to get to this point and stay the same. The way we teach it is if you stay the same, you got worse."

The Benson-Smith Relays begin bright and early Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at Hugh Mills Stadium.

