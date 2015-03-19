State title or bust for Thomasville soccer

The Thomasville Bulldogs knew exactly what their 2015 goal was as soon as the 2014 season ended.

"The goal is a state championship," head coach Keith Gwaltney bluntly states.

The Bulldogs are off to a hot start in 2015, and ranked second in the latest AA state polls.

That's all well and good for this team, but they plan on being the top dog in AA by the end of the season.

"Our goal has always been to win a state championship," says senior Austin Mata.

That resolve was only strengthened with the final whistle of the 2014 season.

Thomasville lost at home in the state semifinals to eventual state champ Greater Atlanta Christian. Ever since then, the Bulldogs have been determined a state title run would be in their future.

"That was the goal from when we lost that game 3-1 to GAC. And that is still the goal," says Gwaltney. "From day one, these guys came out here ready to get started and came out of the blocks pretty quickly. I think our record shows that."

The Bulldogs are loaded with talent, and they have plenty of experience.

Last season's team was built on sophomores and juniors.

This year, they've grown up to juniors and seniors.

"That's a huge thing," says Gwaltney. "These guys have already played in some high pressure games. They understand what it's about to make a deep run into the playoffs."

"We all know each other," says Mata. "We all know how each other plays. That really creates for really great chemistry."

Thomasville will host one of the GISA's best teams Friday when Deerfield-Windsor comes to town. The girls' game will kick off at 5:00, with the boys' game following immediately after.

