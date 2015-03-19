Albany State releases 2015 football schedule

The Albany State Golden Rams will play a nine-game football schedule in 2015, including four home games.

ASU released the schedule Tuesday afternoon.

The Golden Rams will play three opponents that made Division II playoff appearances in 2014, including the season-opening contest with Valdosta State on September 5 in Albany.

"To get better as a team during the course of the season, it's important to play against good programs,” interim head coach Dan Land said in a statement. “All the teams on our schedule have good coaches, good players and winning attitudes. We have a tough schedule, but we'll definitely put in the hard work this offseason and prepare for each of them.”

The date to circle is Halloween, when former Albany State head coach Mike White and Benedict travel to the Albany State Coliseum.

The Golden Rams open SIAC play on September 12 against Tuskegee in the White Water Classic in Phenix City, AL. That game will be a rematch of the 2014 SIAC Title game.

ASU will host Morehouse on October 17 for the annual homecoming game.

As usual, Albany State closes out the regular season against rival Fort Valley State in the Fountain City Classic. That game is on November 7 from Columbus.

2015 ALBANY STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

9/5- Valdosta St.

9/11- Tuskegee (White Water Classic- Phenix City, AL)

9/19- Stillman

9/26- at Delta St.

10/10- at Miles

10/17- Morehouse (Homecoming)

10/24- at Clark Atlanta

10/31- Benedict

11/7- Fort Valley St. (Fountain City Classic- Columbus, GA)

11/14- SIAC Championship Game (Montgomery, AL)

