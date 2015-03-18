Pair of Tornadoes sign with Middle Georgia

After four years of being teammates with Monroe, Tornado football standouts Kimetric Parks and Daryl Robinson will remain on the same team in college.

Both signed letters of intent with Middle Georgia College Tuesday.

Robinson will begin his career at defensive back with the Knights, while Parks will be a slot receiver.

Both say they're excited to help build the foundation of a young program.

"It's a big responsibility to me," says Parks. "As a responsibility, I want to get there and do what I have to do to help them build their program."

"It gives me an opportunity to better my skills, and help bring the organization to come up," says Robinson. "In a couple of years, it'll be up there and probably a top program."

It was an extra special day for Parks, who had to wonder if it would ever come after suffering two ACL injuries in his career. The future Knight tore each of his ACLs and had surgery to repair both. He knew some programs would doubt his ability to play after the second surgery.

"After my second one, I thought I was out. Everybody was counting me out. They were doubting me. But my doctor told me it was up to me if I still wanted to play," he remembers. "It really touched me because it was still someone out there that wanted me. Even after my surgeries, someone out there still wanted me."

