Knights earn region win over Terrell; other area baseball scores

The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and never looked back in a 8-3 win in Dawson.

Deerfield's win pushes them to 3-0 on the season, and 1-0 in Region 3-AAA play.

OTHER AREA SCORES

Tift Co. 2, Lee Co. 0

Lowndes 5, Colquitt Co. 1

Thomasville 16, Early Co. 1

Fitzgerald 8, Pelham 0

Wilcox Co. 15, Echols Co. 7

Atkinson Co. 5, Irwin Co. 0

Lanier Co. 3, Clinch Co. 2

Webster Co. 14, Mitchell Co. 2

Terrell Co. 11, Pataula Charter 5

Baconton 22, Calhoun Co. 0

Southland 3, Brookwood 0

