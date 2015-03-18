Knights earn region win over Terrell; other area baseball scores

The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and never looked back in a 8-3 win in Dawson.
Deerfield's win pushes them to 3-0 on the season, and 1-0 in Region 3-AAA play.
OTHER AREA SCORES
Tift Co. 2, Lee Co. 0
Lowndes 5, Colquitt Co. 1
Thomasville 16, Early Co. 1
Fitzgerald 8, Pelham 0
Wilcox Co. 15, Echols Co. 7
Atkinson Co. 5, Irwin Co. 0
Lanier Co. 3, Clinch Co. 2
Webster Co. 14, Mitchell Co. 2
Terrell Co. 11, Pataula Charter 5
Baconton 22, Calhoun Co. 0
Southland 3, Brookwood 0
