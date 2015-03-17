Americus-Sumter soccer team blasts Westover; other area scores

The Americus-Sumter Panthers earned a region win on the road Tuesday night, routing Westover 5-1.
The Panthers led 3-0 at half, in part thanks to an own goal by the Patriots.
OTHER AREA SCORES
Boys' scores
Lowndes 0, Tift Co. 0 (Lowndes wins in PKs, 4-3)
Cairo 3, Colquitt Co. 2
Girls' scores
Tift Co. 4, Lowndes 0
Colquitt Co. 3, Cairo 0
Valdosta 8, Cook 0
