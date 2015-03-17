Dougherty Sheriff says a tax increase could help deputies and jailers

Dougherty County's Sheriff said county commissioners should consider a tax increase if that's what it takes to give his department more money.Sheriff Kevin Sproul said he needs to increase salaries to solve a worker shortage caused by many deputies and jailers leaving for better paying jobs“We're losing folks to surrounding counties and surrounding police departments that are paying more and they may not be receiving the best or the better benefit package when it comes to retirement and health care and things, but what we're finding out with the younger generation now is, show me the money,” said Sheriff Kevin Sproul, Dougherty County.The Sheriff said he had 37 vacancies at the end of 2014.That number is down to about two dozen now.





Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.



