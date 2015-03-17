Carroll leaving Pelham after four seasons

Pelham head football coach Frankie Carroll tells WALB he is leaving the Hornets football program after four seasons.

Carroll will be named the new athletic director at Worth County High School, where he will coach quarterbacks with the Rams.

"It was just time to move on, time to let someone else try to turn it around," Carroll said over the phone Tuesday night.

Carroll went 13-27 in his four seasons in Pelham.

He was also the athletic director for the Hornets.

