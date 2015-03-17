Darton rallies past East GA for sweep

East Georgia led 5-0 after four innings, but Dylan Price pitched 4.2 scoreless innings in relief to keep the Cavaliers in it.
Kyle Hansen took the win for Darton State.
The win pushes the Cavaliers to 19-9 overall, and 6-2 in GCAA play.
Darton State hosts South Georgia State at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
