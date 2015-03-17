Crisp Co. trainers earn national award

Athletic trainers are often the unsung heroes of any program.

But the trainers at Crisp County High School aren't so unsung anymore.

CCHS has been named a Safe Sports School by the National Athletic Trainers' Association. According to the NATA, the award is given to schools that champion safety and provide safe environments for student-athletes.

"It brings another aspect of what we do as athletic trainers and it brings the community more awareness of what we do for the kids," says Crisp Co. head athletic trainer JP Hamilton. "It just lets them know there's people qualified at the schools to protect their kids while they're participating in sports."

Making the honor even more special for Hamilton and the Cougars is the fact that Crisp County is the first public school program in the state of Georgia to receive the Safe Sports School designation.

Hamilton hopes it serves as an inspiration for other south Georgia schools to reach for Safe Sports School designation.

"It has to start somewhere. It is a lot of effort. A lot of legwork goes into it," Hamilton says. "It's sort of a challenge to them to place their schools on the map. We're all one big family here in athletic training. We support all of our athletes and programs. They are just as qualified and should be recognized for the efforts they do in their schools and their communities as we are here in Cordele."

The award is timely for the Cougars since March is National Athletic Training Month.

