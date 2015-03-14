Fire destroys Douglas home - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Fire destroys Douglas home

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

 A Douglas woman and her three grandchildren are homeless after a fire destroyed their house.

It broke out around 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon on Taylor Circle.

The family was not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters consoled a little boy at the scene after he learned 2 puppies died in the fire. 

It's not clear what started the blaze.

