Trojans, Rams rout region foes; other area scores

Nick Bush was a star at the plate and on the mound for the Trojans in their 12-0, run rule victory over Colquitt County Friday night.
The future LSU Tiger opened the scoring with a monster three-run homer to right center in the second inning.
He also dominated the Packer bats on the mound.
The win pushes Lee County to 10-1 overall, and 3-0 in Region 1-AAAAAA play.
WORTH CO. 12, DOUGHERTY 0 (F/5)
Worth County wasted little time jumping on the Trojans Friday in Sylvester.
The Rams led 9-0 after three innings. Tripp Goff led the way for Worth, going 2-2 with an RBI single in the second inning.
Cody Reddell was nearly unhittable for Worth. The junior allowed one hit in five innings, while striking out ten.
OTHER AREA SCORES:
Valdosta 9, Lowndes 6 (F/10)
Thomas Co. Central 9, Bainbridge 8
Crisp Co. 5, Cairo 1
Irwin Co. 8, Echols Co. 0
Charlton Co. 9, Clinch Co. 7
