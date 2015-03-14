Trojans, Rams rout region foes; other area scores

Nick Bush was a star at the plate and on the mound for the Trojans in their 12-0, run rule victory over Colquitt County Friday night.

The future LSU Tiger opened the scoring with a monster three-run homer to right center in the second inning.

He also dominated the Packer bats on the mound.

The win pushes Lee County to 10-1 overall, and 3-0 in Region 1-AAAAAA play.

WORTH CO. 12, DOUGHERTY 0 (F/5)

Worth County wasted little time jumping on the Trojans Friday in Sylvester.

The Rams led 9-0 after three innings. Tripp Goff led the way for Worth, going 2-2 with an RBI single in the second inning.

Cody Reddell was nearly unhittable for Worth. The junior allowed one hit in five innings, while striking out ten.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Valdosta 9, Lowndes 6 (F/10)

Thomas Co. Central 9, Bainbridge 8

Crisp Co. 5, Cairo 1

Irwin Co. 8, Echols Co. 0

Charlton Co. 9, Clinch Co. 7

