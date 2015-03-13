Pot O' Gold celebrates 60th anniversary

Since 1955, some of the south's best club pros have traveled to Moultrie to chase the Pot O' Gold.

The annual Pot O' Gold Pro-Am Tournament teed off Friday morning for the 60th time at Sunset Country Club.

48 teams made up of a pro and three amateurs will compete for the tournament championship this weekend.

The Pot O' Gold has grown into one of the premier pro-am tournaments in the state of Georgia, and organizers say it's because those who enter always know they have a chance of winning.

"This is not open for any pro to play. A touring pro can't play. We want club pros, working pros who stand behind the counter and teach lessons," says tournament committee chairman Max Hancock. "We want to keep the field level and give everyone an opportunity to compete. We've done that, and they know if they come here, they're going to have a chance."

There is approximately $50,000 of prize money at stake this weekend, but Hancock says golfers continue to return for reasons other than winning and losing.

"I think you'll find our golf course has a lot to do with [players returning], and the reception they get when they come here," says Hancock. "This is a tournament our membership is very proud of, and it shows. They're always happy to have them come down. They know they guys that come year after year. And our golf course is a fun golf course."

The Pot O' Gold continues Saturday with the firstgroupp of teams teeing off at 8:30.

