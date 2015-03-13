WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (3/12/15): Tift's Benson chases perfection

Tift County's Briggs Benson is one of his school's best students, and he just so happens to be one of their best baseball players as well.

The Blue Devils' senior is hitting .345 overall with a .545 batting average in region play so far. You can add to that an OBP over .400.

But it's stats in the classroom that are the impressive ones.

Benson has a perfect 4.0 GPA and is ranked 4th in his senior class.

He knows a perfect grade point average isn't necessary, but that's always what he's pushing for.

"You dont have too, technically. None of the colleges require it," he says. "It's more of a self-pride thing."

"He wants to be perfect. In a game about failure, that's hard to do," laughs Tift Co. head coach Kyle Kirk. "But he pushes himself to be perfect, and he works hard. He's earned it."

Benson says his parents began pushing him to earn good grades when he was younger, and it's just carried over from there.

"They didn't accept anything when I was younger. They didn't accept anything less than a 90," he says.

Kirk says the hard work Benson puts in on the field is the same he puts into his studies. That's how the senior has gotten to this point.

"The kid puts in a tremendous amount of hours outside the classroom, off the baseball field, just constantly working," Kirk says. "He has a desire to do above and beyond."

Benson has already signed with Florida Southwestern to continue his baseball career. He plans to study pre-engineering with the hope of transferring to Georgia Tech to compete his degree.

The Blue Devils are back in action next week when they host region foe Lee County on Tuesday.

