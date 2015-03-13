ASU's Holston named to All-South region team

The sophomore from Butler, GA averaged a double-double, with 12.8 points and 12.1 rebounds a game. She is currently 10th in the nation in rebounding.
Holston was an All-SIAC first teamer, and was named to the SIAC All-Tournament team as well.
The Lady Rams open NCAA Tournament play Friday evening when they battle top-seeded Union in Jackson, TN. Tip off is scheduled for 6:00.
