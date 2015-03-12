Crisp's Sikking signs with Oglethorpe

Crisp County soccer star Niles Sikking signed his letter of intent this morning with Oglethorpe University in Atlanta.
The Cougars' striker will be a part of the Stormy Petrels soccer program when his high school career is over.
He says Oglethorpe was the perfect place for him.
"Oglethorpe has everything that I wanted," he says. "It's in Atlanta, but at the same time, you don't feel like you're in Atlanta. I'll never be bored."
