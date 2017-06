On tonight's Most Wanted, an accused killer has turned himself in, after going on the run nearly a week after police say he shot a man dead in Bainbridge.Caliah Vonkeith Burns is 19-years-old.Bainbridge Public Safety investigators say Burns shot 27-year-old Ricardo James last Friday afternoon at the victim's home at 1015 Water Street.Police say several people were inside the home when Burns shot James in the chest, killing him.Burns took off and was considered armed and dangerous.Caliah Burns was one of WALB's Most Wanted until he gave himself up Thursday.





Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.