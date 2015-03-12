Darton's offense comes alive, sweeps Thomas JV

Darton State's bats came to life in a Wednesday doubleheader, leading the Lady Cavs to a doubleheader sweep over Thomas University's JV team.

The Lady Cavaliers racked up 22 hits over the two games, and scored a combined 17 runs.

Tiffany Bishop allowed only one hit in a 9-1, five inning win in Game One. Kendall Hunter dominated on the mound as well, giving up only four hits in an 8-3 win.

"Everybody in the lineup had at least one hit today,” said Darton St. head softball coach Amber Miles. “And we found a way to manufacture runs.”

The Lady Cavs improve to 7-14 with the win. Up next for Darton St. is the Jimmy Stewart Classic beginning Friday in Niceville, FL.

