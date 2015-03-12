ASU's Frost named BOXTOROW National Player of the Week

After leading the Albany State Lady Rams to their first conference title in 17 years, senior guard Mecca Frost is earning national attention.

Frost has been named the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week after a fantastic showing at the SIAC Tournament.

She averaged 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists in three games during the tourney. She saved her best for last in the conference title game, when she scored 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and handed out eight assists in the win. Frost was named the Tournament MVP.

Albany State battles the South region's top seeded Union in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.

