Albany house shot up, two wounded

Albany Police are looking for the shooter or shooters who shot into a house late Tuesday night wounding two people.Police say six people were inside the home at 810 Rosedale Avenue when someone opened fire from outside around 11:00.

APD says Robert Winchester, 19, and Charles Reed, 16, said that while they were sitting on the front porch, someone in a green, four-door, Honda Accord fired several gunshots at them and then sped away. Winchester and Reed were wounded by shotgun pellets.

Deandre Gary, 33, Jaylyn Gary, 14, Brooklyn Gary, 16, and Jameshia Love, were inside the house and not wounded.

Several bullet projectiles hit the front wall area of the residence.

Winchester and Reed were treated at the scene by EMS and transported to Phoebe Emergency Center for additional treatment.

This case was turned over to Criminal Investigations Bureau. No arrests have been made at this time and the case remains under investigation.



