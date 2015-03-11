Seabrooks named Georgia AD of the Year

Ask just about anyone involved in high school sports in the state of Georgia, and they'll tell you Johnny Seabrooks is one of the best in the business.

On Tuesday, that title became official.

Seabrooks has been named the 2015 Athletic Director of the Year by the Georgia Athletic Directors Association.

Seabrooks has led the athletic programs for the Dougherty County School System since 2001, and has received numerous honors during that time.

He was inducted into the Albany Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Seabrooks will be honored at the GADA Annual Banquet at the end of March in Savannah.

