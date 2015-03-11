Seabrooks named Georgia AD of the Year

On Tuesday, that title became official.
Seabrooks has been named the 2015 Athletic Director of the Year by the Georgia Athletic Directors Association.
Seabrooks has led the athletic programs for the Dougherty County School System since 2001, and has received numerous honors during that time.
He was inducted into the Albany Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
Seabrooks will be honored at the GADA Annual Banquet at the end of March in Savannah.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.