TCC surges past Crisp in final frame; other area baseball scores

Thomas County Central scored five runs in the seventh inning to knock off the defending Region 1-AAAA champs, 8-3, in Cordele Tuesday night.

Eli Taylor's bases loaded RBI single gave the Jackets the lead, before Stone Stephenson broke it open with a two-RBI double to left field. TCC added two more runs in the inning on passed balls.

"I was just trying to be smooth at the plate. I knew I could do it," Taylor says. "My teammates were pumped up. Everybody was pumped up. It was great."

Taylor pitched a scoreless seventh inning to clinch the win.

Johnathan Robinson kept the Cougar bats at bay for most of the game, taking a no-hitter into the 5th inning.

But Crisp was able to take advantage of one Robinson mistake in the sixth.

Bradley Huff got a hanging breaking ball and sent it into the left field crowd to tie the ballgame. Robinson was able to settle down and close out the inning with no other runs crossing the plate.

The Jackets move to 4-0 in Region 1-AAAA play, and they know the significance of beating the state runners-up.

"They went to the state championship last year. That's huge for us," says Stephenson. "We've had some trouble these past two years, I'm not going to lie. But we've been working so hard this offseason, and the coaches are just pumping us up. We're just excited for this."

OTHER AREA SCORES

Lee Co. 7, Valdosta 3

Tift Co. 9, Colquitt Co. 1

Thomasville 7, Pelham 2

Southland 3, Tiftarea 2

Brookwood 8, Munroe (FL) 6

Crisp Academy 4, Windsor 1

