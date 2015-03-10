Crisp Co. names Felton new head football coach

The Crisp County Cougars are bringing home one of their own to lead their football team.

Crisp hired Shelton Felton as their new head football coach Tuesday night.

Felton graduated from Crisp Co. High in 1998, and has spent the last two seasons as the defensive line coach at Colquitt Co.

"It's just a blessing," Felton says. "I'm a blessed man to be able to take over my alma mater, and try to turn things around."

Before coaching in Moultrie, Felton spent time as the defensive coordinator at Crisp and Dooly Counties.

He says his time at Colquitt County was one that will help him leading the Cougars.

"Just being under [Colquitt Co. head coach] Rush Propst, it taught me what it takes to be a winner," Felton says.

He says there are a few more details to iron out, but once all that is settled, he plans to hit the ground running.

"I played back here in the glory days when Crisp County was a team to be reckoned with, and I want to get us back there," he says.

Felton will take over for Lee Campbell, who resigned last month to become the defensive coordinator in Peach County. The Cougars haven't advanced past the first round of the state playoffs since 2004.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.