Lady Rams entering NCAA Tourney as underdogs

When Albany State was sitting at 2-8 after their first 10 games, postseason play seemed the furthest thing possible for the Lady Rams.

But ASU is headed to the NCAA Tournament, after racking up 17 wins in their last 18 games and clinching their first SIAC title since 1998.

Head coach Robert Skinner knows what sparked the turnaround.

"A bunch of unselfish play," he says. "That's been our biggest key thus far."

The Lady Rams are the eight-seed in the tournament's south region, paired up against top-seeded Union in Friday's first round.

Not many will pick Albany State, who is making their second straight trip to the tournament and seventh overall.

Union won the Gulf South Conference championship, and is 26-3 this season. The Lady Bulldogs will host all games in the South region.

But Skinner says his team will not be intimidated by the underdog role.

"We're always the underdog it seems like. I think the experience from last year, plus the early-season experience of going to Nova Southeastern and playing over at Columbus State earlier this year, I think all of that is going to be a big part in what we're capable of doing," Skinner says. "I think that burning desire to want to win, to play together, to play as one unit, has been bigger than any one obstacle we've had to go up against."

The Lady Rams will try to pull off the upset over top-seeded Union Friday night in Jackson, TN. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.