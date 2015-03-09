ASU splits Monday doubleheader

The Albany State Lady Rams split a softball doubleheader Monday against non-conference opponents.

ASU shut out Winston-Salem State, 2-0, in game one.

Ambrionna Atkism and Anria Peterson led the way for ASU with a pair of hits each, while Alexa Lopez held WSSU to two hits in the complete game win.

Game two did not go ASU's way.

Florida Tech's Rachel Pence struck out 12 in a 7-1 win for the Lady Panthers.

Toni Coleman's RBI double tied the game at one for Albany St. in the bottom of the first, but Florida Tech scored six unanswered runs from there.

The loss drops ASU to 5-6 overall.

The Lady Rams are back in action at the SIAC Crossover this Thursday in Jasper, AL.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.