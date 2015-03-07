Dawson after school program to be highlighted in Washington

The program director at Positive Direction Youth Center in Dawson will speak at a convention in Washington, DC next week.

Kids at the center get help with school work while getting exercise to stay healthy. Leaders have been working hard for several months putting together a presentation about their successful programs for the National Afterschool Association Convention.

Teacher Tracy Weston said, "We are looking for all the help we can get and hopefully going to Washington is going to do this. Hopefully going to Washington is going to let the world know that if we all work together we can make a better community."

Terrell county commissioners supported the center by providing workers to cleanup for their community garden and prepare a track for students.

