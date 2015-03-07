Bakery honored for Girl Scout cookie concoctions

An Americus bakery wins a contest for coming up with the best desserts featuring Girl Scout Cookies.

More than 60 restaurants throughout the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Council area came up with concoctions using Girl Scout cookies.

Richelle's Bakery won the online contest for its Samoa cupcakes, Samoa gooey bars, and Thin Mint truffles.

Owner Richelle Bivins said, "Oh, we were so proud. I was a Girl Scout when I was a little girl, so I was super proud. My staff worked really hard to make this happen."

The Girl Scouts sponsored the program in honor of the 40th birthday of the famous Samoa cookie.

