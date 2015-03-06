Investigators arrest third suspect in double murder

A third man is now in jail charged with murdering a mother and son in Sumter County a week ago.

A judge denied bond for Demarcus Brown during his first court appearance late Friday afternoon following his arrest earlier in the day.

Brown is charged with murder, armed robbery and arson in the deaths of Dallas and Bonnie Freeman.

They were shot last Friday, then their home in Leslie was set on fire.

