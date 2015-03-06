Albany Marathon 2015: Traffic information you need to know

Drivers can expect traffic delays and road closures around Albany from early Saturday morning through the early afternoon.

The race kicks off at 7 a.m. on Front Street by the Civic Center.

Barrels already line major roads including Pine Avenue and Gillionville Road, that racers will run on.

They will also cross major roads like North Slappey Boulevard and Westover Boulevard.

Police urge drivers to be cautious and patient.

