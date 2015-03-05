WALB's Most Wanted: Jamal Colson

Ocilla Police need your help tracking down a 4th suspect in a convenience store robbery.Detectives say 24-year-old Jamal Colson is one of six men involved in the January 9th robbery of the Flash Foods in Ocilla.Surveillance cameras captured the hold-up in which two pairs of masked gunmen held up the clerk and stole hundreds of dollars in cash and cigarettes.An Irwin County deputy nabbed three of the suspects during a traffic stop. Two others were later captured, but Colson remains at large.He's 5'8 and weighs 180 pounds. If you know where he is, call Ocilla Police at 229-468-7494.Jamal Colson becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

