Rhythm, defense key for Cougars in title game

The Calhoun County Cougars can win their first state basketball championship since 1997 on Thursday.

The team spent Wednesday getting in their final tune-ups before meeting Greenville for the GHSA Class A-Public state title.

It should be a fun, up and down game at the Macon Centreplex tomorrow night between the top seeds..

Greenville can score the ball. They're averaging over 82 points a game. Calhoun County head coach Marcus Shaw says the Cougars' defense must lead the way.

"Transition defense is definitely going to be big. They've got a great group of guards," he says. "We have to get back and defend. That's our main focus."

"We have to run with them, because they are a team that can run," says senior guard Sherrod Williams. "We're going to have to get back on defense."

But Shaw adds his offense needs to get in a steady rhythm early on and put the pressure on the Patriots.

"It's just staying focused and relaxing, and keeping in mind it's just another basketball game," Shaw says. "We're going to do the same thing that we've done all year long. and hopefully at the end of the game, we'll come out as champions."

Nobody gets the Cougars in a rhythm like their senior point guard Quenton Taylor. He takes the responsibility of leading Calhoun's offense.

"We have to come out pumped up, amped. Somebody has to get an and-one, a crossover, a dunk, or something," he says. "That's what I try to do."

Calhoun County tips off against Greenville for the Class A-Public state championship Thursday at 4:45 p.m. from Macon.

