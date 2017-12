Lee Co. bests Coffee; other high school baseball scores

LEE COUNTY 3, COFFEE 1



Lee County scored two runs off a pair of late Coffee errors on their way to a 3-1 win at home Wednesday.



Dean Tompkins pitched three scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win.



Lee County moves to 7-1 on the season. Coffee drops to 3-4.



Wednesday's other area scores



Monroe 19, Kendrick 11



Early Co. 6, Turner Co. 4



Deerfield-Windsor 11, SGA 0 (F/6)



