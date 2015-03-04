State lawmakers want more movies to be made in Georgia

State lawmakers want to keep attracting movie productions to Georgia.

Wednesday the House unanimously approved extending tax credits to film, video, and digital productions that are set to expire at the end of this year.

The state initiated aggressive tax credits in 2008, helping Georgia become one of the top production locations in the country.

The film industry now has a more than 5 billion dollar a year economic impact in Georgia.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

State Representatives also passed a resolution to set up a joint study committee with Alabama.

It would include lawmakers from border counties.

They would meet periodically with counterparts in Alabama to formalize a working partnership and promote solutions to regional issues.

The resolution was introduced by District 151 Representative Gerald Greene from Cuthbert.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.