ASU cheerleaders involved in fight, banned from tourney

The Albany State cheerleaders and dance team have been sent home from the SIAC Tournament after a fight with cheerleaders from Tuskegee University during Tuesday night's game.

The SIAC released a statement on the incident Wednesday.

"The obligation to observe basic principles of sportsmanship and fair play extends to all participants at the SIAC basketball tournament," the statement reads. "As a consequence of the incident on Tuesday, the cheerleading and dance teams from both Albany State University and Tuskegee University will not be permitted to participate in our tournament for the remainder of the week."

The statement says the fight happened during halftime of the Golden Tigers' 80-63 win.

