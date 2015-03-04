Lady Rebels not intimidated by unbeaten Vikings

When the Turner County Lady Rebels take the floor Thursday, they will not be the favorites.

That title will go to the 30-0 Taylor County Lady Vikings.

But when the two teams meet for the GHSA Class A-Public title, don't expect the Lady Rebels to be intimidated.

"We knew that Taylor County was being picked over everybody for the Class A championships," says Turner Co. head coach Tasha Kimble. "We just have to go out and play."

The Lady Rebels are no slouches themselves.

Turner enters Thursday's title game at 28-2, and they haven't lost since January 10.

They will have plenty of confidence in themselves when the ball is tipped.

"We're coming to play just like they're coming to play," says senior forward Taylor Daniels. "We work hard everyday and we're ready."

"We aren't intimidated because of records," Kimble says. "The best team that steps on that floor and does what they're supposed to do will be who wins that state championship Thursday."

Turner Co. takes on top-ranked Taylor Co. Thursday at 3:00 in the GHSA A-Public state championship game from the Macon Centreplex.

