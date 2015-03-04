Cavs finish 2nd at Doublegate Invitational

Darton State knew leaving the Doublegate Invitational with a win would be unlikely.

Though sitting second heading into the final round, the Cavaliers still trailed by 13 shots after an incredible performance from Eastern Florida in the second round.

Still, head coach Gary Hilton wanted to see a good performance out of his team on Tuesday.

He got one.

Darton won the third round, shooting a 281, but still finished second by six shots.

However, Hilton was very pleased with his team's play.

"We were really playing with house money today. We came out basically, and just wanted to play aggressive and shoot a good score," Hilton says.

After struggling since the winter break, Hilton was happy to see his team bounce back from their doldrums just a week before the NJCAA Nationals Preview.

"We needed this week," Hilton says. "We needed to be home at a course we're real familiar with, that we can come out and put up some good scores."

FINAL RESULTS

1. Eastern Florida St. 860

2. Darton St. 866

3. Central Alabama 881

4. Dalton St. 886

5. ABAC 940

6. Andrew 949

7. GA Northwestern Tech 959

8. Brewton-Parker 961

