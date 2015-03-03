GSW sweeps ASU in SOWEGA softball showdown

Georgia Southwestern won their third and fourth games in a row Tuesday afternoon, sweeping Albany State in a pair of one run games.

The Canes won game one of the doubleheader 2-1 in eight innings, and picked up a 1-0 victory in game two.

GSW moves to 7-7 with the win. They open Peach Belt play Thursday when they host Georgia College.

The loss drops the Lady Rams to 3-6. ASU hosts Winston-Salem State and Florida Tech next Monday.

