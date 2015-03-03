Seminole Co. trio lead Indians to title game

Seminole County head coach Kevin Godwin can describe his team in one word: special.

The Indians can end their season in the most special way possible Friday, with a state championship.

Seminole will take on Crawford County Friday afternoon for the GHSA AA state title, and a trio of junior stars will lead the Indians.

Jordan Harris, Anfernee King, and Jahmyka Pearson will be the key in Friday's game, but it won't be anywhere close to their first big game together.

The three have been playing on the same AAU team since they were 13 years old, and the chemistry they've developed has made the Indians hard to stop.

"We all want the same thing. We know we want to win a state championship," says Harris. "We've been talking about it forever, and now we're finally making it happen."

"They play well together and that's been one of our advantages," says Godwin. "Because they've played so long together, they know each other, and that's a big key for us when you've got guys that feed off each other like that."

The Indians know a state title will be the most special ending to a special season, but they also know it won't be easy.

"It's a challenge man. Everybody we've been playing is tough," says Harris. "I expect nothing less from Crawford County. I'm expecting them to give everything they got."

"We're just working, trying to get our stuff right," says King. "We're just practicing hard, like we have been throughout the season, and just keeping the motivation up. Coach is keeping us motivated and everything."

The Indians tip off against Crawford County at 4:45 p.m. Friday from the Macon Centreplex.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.