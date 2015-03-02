Cavaliers second after day one at Doublegate

Sophomore Seth Sanders led the way for Darton State on day one of the Doublegate Collegiate Invitational, but the Cavaliers have a lot of ground to make up if they want to win at home.



The Cavs sit in second at nine-over after 36 holes, 13 strokes behind leader Eastern Florida State.



Eastern went on a tear in the second round for a -13, led by Brad Gray and Michael DeMorat each shooting 67.



Sanders is tied for seventh at one-over. The sophomore shot a 69 in the first round, but followed up with a 76.



The third and final round tees off at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday from Doublegate Country Club.



TEAM LEADERBOARD (AFTER 36 HOLES)



1. Eastern Florida St. -4



2. Darton St. +9



T3. Central Alabama +14



T3. Dalton St. +14



5. ABAC +59



6. Andrew +63



7. Brewton-Parker +65



8. Georgia Northwestern +68



9. Georgia Military College +98



