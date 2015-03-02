Cavaliers second after day one at Doublegate

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Sophomore Seth Sanders led the way for Darton State on day one of the Doublegate Collegiate Invitational, but the Cavaliers have a lot of ground to make up if they want to win at home.
The Cavs sit in second at nine-over after 36 holes, 13 strokes behind leader Eastern Florida State.
Eastern went on a tear in the second round for a -13, led by Brad Gray and Michael DeMorat each shooting 67.
Sanders is tied for seventh at one-over. The sophomore shot a 69 in the first round, but followed up with a 76.
The third and final round tees off at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday from Doublegate Country Club.
TEAM LEADERBOARD (AFTER 36 HOLES)
1. Eastern Florida St. -4
2. Darton St. +9
T3. Central Alabama +14
T3. Dalton St. +14
5. ABAC +59
6. Andrew +63
7. Brewton-Parker +65
8. Georgia Northwestern +68
9. Georgia Military College +98
