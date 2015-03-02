Cavaliers second after day one at Doublegate - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Sophomore Seth Sanders led the way for Darton State on day one of the Doublegate Collegiate Invitational, but the Cavaliers have a lot of ground to make up if they want to win at home.

The Cavs sit in second at nine-over after 36 holes, 13 strokes behind leader Eastern Florida State.

Eastern went on a tear in the second round for a -13, led by Brad Gray and Michael DeMorat each shooting 67.

Sanders is tied for seventh at one-over. The sophomore shot a 69 in the first round, but followed up with a 76.

The third and final round tees off at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday from Doublegate Country Club.

TEAM LEADERBOARD (AFTER 36 HOLES)

1. Eastern Florida St.  -4

2. Darton St. +9

T3. Central Alabama  +14

T3. Dalton St.  +14

5. ABAC  +59

6. Andrew  +63

7. Brewton-Parker  +65

8. Georgia Northwestern  +68

9. Georgia Military College  +98

