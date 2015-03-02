GBI to conduct autopsy to identify man murdered in Sparks

The GBI crime lab will conduct an autopsy Tuesday to confirm the identity of a man murdered in Sparks.

The victim was shot to death a little after 8 a.m. Sunday in a vehicle in the 600 block of Rhone Street.

GBI agents believe they know his identity but want a positive ID before releasing his name.

They're interviewing witnesses and processing evidence but have not made any arrests.

They said the shooting was not random, but they're still working to uncover the motive.

